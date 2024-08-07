Hogs Collapse on Wednesday, with Weaker Cutout

Lean hog futures were down $1 to $2 across most contracts. The USDA National Base Hog price was reported at $85.92 in the Wednesday PM print, up 4 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was $93.33 on August 5, down 26 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was down $3.35 in the Wednesday afternoon quote, at $98.96 per cwt. Only the ham was reported higher, with the belly losing $15.95. USDA estimated the Wednesday FI hog slaughter at 481,000 head, with this weeks at total 1.374 million head. That is down 61,000 head from last week and 13,314 head above the same week a year ago.

Aug 24 Hogs closed at $90.600, unch,,

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $74.575, down $1.825

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $67.075, down $1.875,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.