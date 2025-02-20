Hogs Collapse on Wednesday with Cutout Weakness

Lean hog futures fell on Wednesday with losses of $3.25 to $3.60, pressured by a weaker cutout. Wednesday’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $91.98 by the USDA, up 19 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 70 cents higher on February 17 at $90.19

The Wednesday morning USDA FOB plant pork cutout value was down another $3.95 at $95.52 per cwt. The belly was the main driver, down $16.75, with the rib the only primal reported higher. The USDA Federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 489,000 head on Wednesday, taking the weekly total to 1.457 million head. That is 15,000 head below last week and down 9,166 head from the same week last year.

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $89.750, down $3.450,

May 25 Hogs closed at $93.625, down $3.250

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $101.675, down $3.575,

