News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Collapse on Monday

July 29, 2024 — 07:34 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Lean hogs closed out the Monday session with contracts up $2 to $3.40. The USDA National Base Hog price was reported at $84.07 in the Monday afternoon report, up $1.94 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was $91.85 on July 25, up 46 cents from the previous day. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout values were up $1.61 in the Monday PM average carcass quote, at $106.78 per cwt. Just ham was reported lower, with the belly up $6.89. USDA estimated the Monday FI hog slaughter at 482,000 head. That is up 29,000 head from last week and 4,758 head above the same Monday a year ago.

Aug 24 Hogs  closed at $91.450, down $2.025,

Oct 24 Hogs  closed at $74.825, down $3.375

Dec 24 Hogs  closed at $67.850, down $2.475,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.