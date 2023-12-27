Hogs Collapse After H&P Report

The first trade day after the weekend saw futures gap weaker at the close and continue fading through the session. The Feb contract closed near the low for the day. The National Average Base Hog price was down $1.21 on Tuesday afternoon, at $46.55. The CME Lean Hog Index was $66.25 on 12/21, a 44 cent drop from the previous day.

The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was down 9 cents in the Tuesday afternoon report at $82.12. The belly (+$0.14) and ham (+$10.10) primals were the only reported higher. USDA’s federally inspected hog slaughter was reported at 463,000 head for Tuesday. That was a 28,000 head drop from the same day last week and was 16,000 head below the same Tuesday.

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $69.300, down $2.050,

Apr 24 Hogs closed at $76.075, down $1.500

Feb 24 Pork Cutout closed at $81.725, up $0.000,

