Hogs Closes Mixed on Thursday

November 27, 2024 — 09:14 pm EST

Lean hog futures closed with contracts as much as 70 cents lower in the nearbys and higher in some deferreds.  The national average base hog negotiated price was at $87.46 in the Wednesday afternoon report, down 40 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $85.90 on November 25, down another 56 cents from the previous day. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value reported lower on Wednesday PM, down $2.21 at $88.94 per cwt. The rib, ham, and belly primals were all reported lower, down a range of $5.02 to $9.49. USDA estimated Tuesday’s FI hog slaughter at 488,000 head, taking the WTD total to 1.466 million head. That is even with last week and 24,546 head above the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs  closed at $82.400, down $0.700,

Feb 25 Hogs  closed at $87.925, down $0.350

Apr 25 Hogs  closed at $91.625, up $0.050,

