Hogs Closes with Gains on Monday

Lean hog futures found some strength on Monday, with contracts 75 cents to $1 higher, as nearby July was down $1.02. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday afternoon due to light volume and a 5-day rolling average of $111.55. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 69 cents at $109.51 on July 2.

Speculators in lean hog futures and options increased their record net long position as of last Tuesday, taking it 275 contracts higher to 134,567.

USDA’s Monday afternoon FOB plant pork cutout value was back up $3.28 at $113.49. All primals were reported higher, with the belly up $11.18. Monday’s estimated hog slaughter was 478,000 head by the USDA. That was up 9,000 head from last week and 15,445 head larger than last year.

Jul 25 Hogs closed at $106.950, down $1.025,

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $107.100, up $1.000

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $92.875, up $0.775,

