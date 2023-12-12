News & Insights

Hogs Closed Tuesday Mixed

December 12, 2023 — 07:56 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

The lean hog market settled with gains of less than $0.92 for the Feb and April contracts, but losses of less than 15c for May. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Tuesday afternoon was 89 cents weaker to $48.77. The CME Lean Hog Index was 83 cents lower on 12/08 to $67.93. 

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $2.66 weaker to $83.96. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday was listed at 479k head, for a weekly total of 941k. That compares to 971k head last week and 968k head during the same week last year.  

 

Feb 24 Hogs  closed at $68.250, up $0.925,

Dec 23 Hogs  closed at $67.825, down $0.425

Feb 24 Pork Cutout  closed at $82.450, up $0.000,

