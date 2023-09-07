Hogs Closed Higher on Thursday

Front month lean hog futures were $0.45 to $0.95 higher on Thursday. The 2023 contracts were up by over 1%, leaving the October contract at a 22 cent loss for the week’s move. Dec sits at a weekly 67 cent gain. The National Average Base Hog quote increased $1.13 to $80.26. CME’s Lean Hog Index dropped 55 cents on 9/05 to $86.01.

July pork exports were 504.7 million lbs after converting Census data. That was up 4.2% from last year but dropped 13.6% from June.

Pork cutout futures settled with $0.67 to $1.05 gains. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value fell by $4.12 to $94.21. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 1.412 million head for the week through Thursday. That is down from 1.451m head during the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $82.825, up $0.950,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $75.275, up $0.825

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $93.550, up $0.625,

