Hogs Close Wednesday Mostly Higher

Hogs were mixed on the Wednesday trade session, as contracts were anywhere within 10 cents lower to 47 cents higher. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was up 9 cents at $89.13 in the afternoon report. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 25 cents higher at $90.98 on April 15.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was unchanged from Tuesday in the Wednesday PM report, at $99.55. The loin ($1.37), butt ($2.45), and picnic ($0.49) primals were all reported higher with the other primals slipping lower. USDA estimated Wednesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 486,000 head, bringing the weekly total to 1.454 million head. That is 26,000 head above last week and a 28,850 head increase from the same week last year.

May 24 Hogs closed at $94.925, up $0.200,

Jun 24 Hogs closed at $102.725, down $0.100

Jul 24 Hogs closed at $104.300, up $0.275,

