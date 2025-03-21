News & Insights

Hogs Close with Weakness on Thursday

March 21, 2025 — 01:43 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder

Lean hog futures settle the Thursday session with marginal losses of a tick to 25 cents in the front months.  The USDA national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $89.39 on Thursday afternoon, down $1.63 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 9 cents from the previous day at $89.41 on March 18.

Pork export sales were lagging again this week, totaling just 18,069 MT in the week of March 13, a calendar year low. Mexico was the buyer of 4,700 MT, with Japan buying 3,500 MT.  Shipments totaled 32,851 MT, back down from last year. Mexico was the destination of 11,000 MT, with 6,200 MT headed to South Korea.

Thursday afternoon’s FOB plant pork cutout from USDA was up 67 cents at $95.86 per cwt. The picnic and ham were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated the Thursday Federally inspected hog slaughter at 471,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.804 million head. That is down 150,000 from last week and 142,667 head below the same week last year. 

Apr 25 Hogs  closed at $85.550, down $0.025,

May 25 Hogs  closed at $88.600, down $0.100

Jun 25 Hogs  closed at $96.250, down $0.250,

