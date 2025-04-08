Hogs Close Tuesday on a Mixed Note

Lean hog futures posted mixed action on Tuesday with contracts up 52 cents to down 27 cents in the nearbys. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $86.83 on Tuesday afternoon, up $1.85 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 17 cents from the previous day at $88.19 on April 4.

The addition 50% tariffs on China are set to go into effect tomorrow April 9, taking the new total to 104% on all Chinese goods.

USDA’s Tuesday morning pork cutout value was back down $3.82, at $93.45 per cwt. The rib was the only primal reported higher, with the ham leading the charge lower, down $7.35. USDA’s federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 488,000 head on Tuesday, with the week to date total at 976,000 head. That is up 23,000 head from last week and 36,150 head above the same week last year.

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $87.825, up $0.025,

May 25 Hogs closed at $84.600, up $0.525

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $89.775, down $0.275,

