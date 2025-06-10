Hogs Close Tuesday Mixed

Lean hog futures were mixed on Tuesday, with nearbys up 37 cents to $1 and August down 30 cents. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $105.84 on Tuesday afternoon, up $2.62 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 67 cents on June 6, at $99.05.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Tuesday’s PM report was up 59 cents at $110.88. The loin and ham primals were the only reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 480,000 head, taking the weekly total to 960,000 head. That is up 20,000 from last week and 16,990 head larger than the same week last year.

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $103.150, up $0.375,

Jul 25 Hogs closed at $108.200, up $1.000

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $109.800, down $0.300,

