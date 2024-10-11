Hogs Close with Thursday Gains Following Export Sales Data

Lean hog futures posted 95 cent to $1.37 higher trade at the close on Thursday. The national average base hog price was not reported on Thursday afternoon due to light volume, with the 5-day rolling average at $76.11. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $84.47 on October 8, up 25 cents from the day prior.

USDA export sales totaled 50,627 MT in the week of 10/3, which was a 14-week high. Mexico was the lead buyer of 27,200 MT, with 7,200 MT sold to Japan. Shipments were 22,770 MT, the lowest since last December. Of that total, 10,200 MT was to Mexico, with 4,200 MT to Japan.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was reported at $94.87 per cwt in the Thursday PM release, back down 33 cents from the day prior. The belly carried the load to the downside, $5.01 lower. The loin was up $3.50, with the butt $3.32 higher. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Thursday at 487,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.928 million head. That is down 5,000 head from the previous week and 7,361 head below the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $84.025, up $0.100,

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $76.950, up $1.375

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $80.400, up $0.950,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.