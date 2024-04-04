News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Close Stronger on Thursday

April 04, 2024 — 10:01 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The weekly hog charts sit at $$3.50 gains for the week after setting new LoC highs for some contracts. Thursday’s session added 7 to 32 cent gains though futures were off their session highs by as much as $1 for the close. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $1.19 stronger to $87.23 on Thursday afternoon. The 4/2 CME Lean Hog Index was another 23 cents stronger to $85.15. 

Export Sales data tallied pork sales at a 3-week low of 28,708 MT during the week of 3/28. Export Shipments were seen at a 6-week high of 34,900 MT.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was up by $3.24 for Thursday afternoon to $98.15. Bellies were up by $11.53 to $131.87 cwt. The USDA FI hog slaughter estimate for the week through Thursday was 1.829 million head. That’s compared to 1.946m for last week and 1.93 million during the same week last year. 

Apr 24 Hogs  closed at $88.350, up $0.375,

May 24 Hogs  closed at $95.075, up $0.075

Apr 24 Pork Cutout  closed at $97.800, down $0.000,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.