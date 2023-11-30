Hogs Close Stronger on Thursday

The front month lean hog futures were $0.60 to $1.37 stronger at the close. Dec hogs futures ended the day 20 cents in the red. The National Average Base Hog price for Thursday was $58.60, up by 54 cents. The CME Lean Hog Index for 11/28 was $71.53, down 13 cents.

Weekly Export Sales data had pork bookings at 21,174 MT sold during the week that ended 11/23. That was a draw down from 26k sold last week but was up 5% from the same week last year. The report showed Mexico was the top buyer. Weekly pork exports were 27,842 MT, brining the season total to 1.416 MMT. That is 5% ahead of last year’s pace.

The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was down 14 cents to $83.83. USDA estimated the week’s FI hog slaughter through Thursday at 1.93m head, compared to 1.956m head during the same week last year.

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $68.775, down $0.200,

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $71.475, up $1.375

Feb 24 Pork Cutout closed at $82.000, unch,,

