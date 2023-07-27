Hogs Close Mostly Red

The August hog contract was up by 37 cents to $102.02, setting the highest close since March. The other nearby futures were down by 37 to 67 cents on the day. August is now at an $18.77 premium to October. The National Average Base Hog was $2.78 weaker at $103.53 for Thursday afternoon. The 7/25 CME Lean Hog Index was $105.79, up by 53 cents

The weekly FAS Export Sales report showed 25,485 MT of pork was sold during the week that ended 7/20. That was a 32% increase for the week and was 18% above the same week last year, led by sales to Mexico with nearly 18k MT. USDA had the yearly commitments total at 1.137 MMT, compared to 1.024 MMT at this point last year.

Pork cutout futures were 60 to 67 cents weaker past the August contract which was 15 cents stronger at the close. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value increased by $1.98 to $114.73. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 1.861m head for the week through Thursday. That is up 15k head from last week’s pace and is running 17k head ahead of the same week last year.

Aug 23 Hogs closed at $102.025, up $0.375,

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $83.250, down $0.375

Aug 23 Pork Cutout closed at $109.350, up $0.150

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.