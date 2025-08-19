Hogs Close Mostly Lower on Tuesday

Lean hog futures were mixed at the Tuesday close, with nearby October up a tick and other contracts down as much as 50 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $109.66 in the Tuesday PM report, up $1.96 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 22 cents at $109.58 on August 15.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Tuesday afternoon was down $3.95 at $112.41 per cwt. The rib and butt were higher, with the rest heading lower. USDA estimated hog slaughter for the Tuesday at 477,000 head, with the weekly tally at 958,000. That was 4,000 head below last week and down 9,797 head from the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $90.150, up $0.025,

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $82.975, down $0.475

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $85.800, down $0.450,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.