Hogs Close Monday Mixed

Lean hogs were mixed as the trade commenced on Monday, with front months up steady to 50 cents lower and back months down 22 to 47 cents. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was down 75 cents in the Monday PM report at $89.63. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 55 cents on April 25 at $90.88.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value shot higher on Monday afternoon, up $1.35 to $99.00. The ham was up $2.54 this afternoon, with belly up $4.38, as the butt, picnic, and rib primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter at 482,000 head on Monday. That is even with the same Monday last week and up 31,734 head from the same Monday last year.

May 24 Hogs closed at $94.025, down $0.250,

Jun 24 Hogs closed at $102.475, up $0.000

Jul 24 Hogs closed at $105.450, down $0.500,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.