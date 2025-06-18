Hogs Close Mixed on Wednesday, as Cash Strength Continues

Lean hog futures were mixed on Wednesday, with contracts up 52 cents to slightly lower. USDA’s daily direct hog report showed the negotiated hog price at $114.07 on Wednesday afternoon, up $4.83 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up $1.25 on June 16, at $104.95

The markets will be closed on Thursday in observance of Juneteenth, with the government closed as well and reports pushed back a day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Wednesday afternoon was down $1.61 at $118.28. The picnic and belly were the primals reported higher. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 481,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.439 million head. That is down 1,000 from last week but 17,933 head larger than the same week last year.

Jul 25 Hogs closed at $112.175, up $0.525,

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $112.000, up $0.200

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $95.150, down $0.025,

