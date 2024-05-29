Hogs Close Mixed on Tuesday, Pork Cutout Heads Higher

Lean hogs saw mixed trade on Tuesday with front months down 7 to 80 cents and deferreds 7 to 17 points higher. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was up $1.19 in the Tuesday afternoon report $87.75. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 14 cents on May 23 at $91.63.

China’s Ministry of Ag reported that their national sow herd was 39.86 million head at the end of April, down 7% year/year but only down 0.1% from March. Liquidation has slowed considerably from last winter’s pace.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was back up $4.26 in the Tuesday PM print at $103.40. The belly was the leader to the upside, up $9.37, with the butt the only primal reported lower, down $1.96. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter 485,000 head for Tuesday. That was up 14,000 head from the week prior and 5,569 head above the same week last year.

Jun 24 Hogs closed at $93.800, down $0.475,

Jul 24 Hogs closed at $96.525, down $0.700

Aug 24 Hogs closed at $96.100, down $0.800,

