Hogs Close Mixed on Tuesday, As Cutout Slide Continues

Lean hog futures posted 55 cent to $1.10 weaker trade on Tuesday, with October up 17 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was down 33 cents in the Tuesday afternoon report, with negotiated trade at $111.55. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 26 cents at $111.76 on June 27.

USDA’s Tuesday afternoon FOB plant pork cutout value was down $3.07 at $112.30. The ham led saw a bounce, with the other 5 primals reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday as estimated at 478,000 head by USDA, taking the WTD total to 947,000 head following a Monday revision. That is up 11,000 head from last week but 977 head below the same week last year.

Jul 25 Hogs closed at $109.000, down $1.100,

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $106.950, down $0.550

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $92.575, up $0.175,

