Hogs Close Mixed on Thursday

Lean hog futures closed out the Thursday session on a mixed note, with December down 7 cents and other contracts steady to 22 cents higher. The national average base hog negotiated price was not at $85.34 on Thursday afternoon, down $2.28 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $84.07 on December 3, up a penny from the previous day.

This morning’s Export Sales data showed 35,163 MT for 2024 in the week of 11/28, with 26,560 MT for 2025 shipment. Mexico wat the largest buyer of 2024 sales at 15,400 MT, with China the largest for 2025, buying 10,300 MT. Export shipments totaled 32,154 MT, which was a 4-week high. The largest destination was Mexico at 12,700 MT, with 3,700 MT to Japan.

October export data was released by Census this morning, with pork shipments tallied at 582,8 million lbs when converted to a carcass basis. That would be the second largest October total on record and up 1.8% from last year and 6.1% from September.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value reported lower on Thursday PM, down 96 cents at $88.64 per cwt. The rib, ham, and belly primals were reported lower. USDA estimated Thursday’s FI hog slaughter at 489,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.954 million head. That was up 11,678 head from the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $82.425, down $0.075,

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $86.350, up $0.000

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $91.150, up $0.150,

