Hogs Close Mixed to Start the Week

Lean hogs closed out the session with contracts anywhere from 12 cents lower to 52 cents higher across the board. The national average base hog price was reported at $76.68 on Monday afternoon, up $1.57 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was $84.03 on September 26, back down 4 cents from the day prior.

China released updated data on their hog herd, showing August 31 sow inventory at 40.4 million head. A 4.8% decline from last year.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value up 9 cents in the Monday PM report at $95.84 per cwt. The picnic, ham, and butt were the only primals reported lower, with the other primals up by a range of 12 cents to $2.44. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Monday at 485,000 head. That is up 6,000 head from the previous Monday and 2,294 head below the same Monday last year.

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $82.250, up $0.200,

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $73.275, down $0.100

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $77.375, down $0.125,

