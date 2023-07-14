Hogs Close Mixed on Friday

July expires on Monday’s LTD, and closed 37 cents weaker on Friday. The week’s move was still a net $2.97 gain. August hogs were also down by 30 cents on Friday, while the other nearby contracts went into the weekend with 25 to 40 cent gains. Dec hogs were a net 32 cents higher for the week. USDA reported a $1.63 drop for the National Average Base Hog price to $99.91. The 7/12 CME Lean Hog Index was 93 cents higher to $100.29.

Pork cutout futures closed 5 to 32 cents higher on a tight ranged session. The Pork Carcass Cutout Value was up $4.65 in the Friday PM update to $115.55. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for the week through Saturday as 2.34 million head. That was 85k head above the same week last year, as the 67.421 million YTD slaughter outpaces last year by 1.2%.

Jul 23 Hogs closed at $101.975, down $0.375,

Aug 23 Hogs closed at $96.200, down $0.300

Jul 23 Pork Cutout closed at $110.750, up $0.100,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

