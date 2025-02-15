Hogs Close Mixed as Fed Rolls Off the Board

Lean hog futures closed with mostly weaker action as contracts were down 50 to 62 cents. Expiring February was up a dime. April closed with a 45 cent gain in the week. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $88.23 on Friday afternoon down $2.52 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 98 cents on February 12 at $88.06. The markets will be closed on Monday for President’s Day, with a normal open for the Tuesday session.

The large managed money speculators in the lean hog market were adding 7,297 contracts to their net long in futures and options as of 2/11. That position was 102,626 contracts as of Tuesday.

The USDA FOB plant pork cutout value was up $1.12 in the Friday afternoon report at $101.99 per cwt. The loin, butt, and rib primals were all reported lower, with the belly up $7.05. USDA’s Federally inspected hog slaughter for the week was estimated at 2.54 million head. That was 2,000 head above last week and 9,726 head above the same week last year.

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $89.475, up $0.100,

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $92.600, down $0.500

May 25 Hogs closed at $96.425, down $0.625,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.