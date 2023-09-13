News & Insights

Hogs Close Mixed but Mostly Red

September 13, 2023 — 06:01 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

Lean hog prices ended the session down by 5 cents to $1.30. The back months were 5 to 10 cents higher. The National Average Base Hog price increased by 53 cents to $75.09. The 9/08 CME Lean Hog Index was back down by a dime to $86.17. 

Pork cutout futures ended the day 25 cents in the red past October’s 62 cent loss. USDA reported the National Pork Carcass Cutout Value $2.98 weaker at $98.22. Bellis wer down by $7.42 in the PM report with a $6.81 drop for hams. USDA estimated the week’s FI hog slaughter at 1.421m head through Wednesday. That is down from 1.447 million head last week. 

 

Oct 23 Hogs  closed at $83.975, down $1.300,

Dec 23 Hogs  closed at $76.350, down $0.550

Oct 23 Pork Cutout  closed at $95.225, down $0.675,

