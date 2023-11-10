Hogs Close Mixed after Pork Production Cut

Lean hogs faded their initial Thursday gains to finish the day mixed. Dec, May, and June were all less than 5 cents in the red, while Feb and April closed up by 35 cents. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price dropped by $1.26 to $67.01 in the PM quote. The CME Lean Hog Index was 42 cents higher at $76.69 for 11/07.

USDA reduced their projection for quarterly pork production yesterday. Q423 was 94m lbs lower, Q1 of ’24 came down 50m, followed by a -45, -35, and -35m lbs for the next three quarters. 2023’s total output is estimates at 27.217 billion lbs, with 27.730 billion as the ’24 projected total.

Pork cutout futures were 37 cents higher across the front months at Thursday’s closing bell. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $86.94 on Thursday afternoon, up by 36 cents. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 1.9333m head for the week through Thursday. That is up 2k from last week, but trails the 1.954m head during the same week last year.

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $71.450, down $0.050,

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $75.200, up $0.350

Dec 23 Pork Cutout closed at $81.350, up $0.375,

