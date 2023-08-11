Hogs Close in Black on Friday

The lean hog futures market was $0.07 to $1 higher at the close on Friday. That limited the pullback to $1.17 for the week in October contracts. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price dropped 3 cents to $95.95 on Friday. The CME Lean Hog Index for 8/09 was down by 43 cents to $103.91.

Lean hog spec traders were shown with a 33,826 contract net long on 8/8 according to the latest CFTC data. That was up 3k contracts from the week prior on rotation from shorts to longs.

The monthly WASDE report had pork production 107m lbs lower for 2023, mainly coming out of Q3. 2024 output was unchanged from July at 27.335 billion lbs.

The pork cutout futures settled $0.47 to $0.67 higher on the day. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value dropped $2.93 in the PM update to $110.08. USDA estimates the week’s FI hog slaughter at 2.354m head through Saturday. That set the YTD total at 76.837m head, or 1.3% ahead of last year.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $81.325, up $1.000,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $74.500, up $0.725

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $91.200, up $0.600,

