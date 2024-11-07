Hogs Close Higher on Wednesday

The hog market posted steady action to gains of $1 to close out Wednesday. The national average base hog price was reported at $82.72 on Wednesday afternoon, a drop of 65 cents from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $89.79 on November 4, up 41 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was back up $0.72 from the day prior in the Wednesday PM report at $102.15 per cwt. The rib and belly primals were reported higher, with the latter the driver, up $6.20. USDA estimated the Tuesday FI hog slaughter at 488,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.465 million head. That is 1,000 head above the previous week but 1,861 head below the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $82.125, up $1.000,

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $85.150, up $0.650

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $88.725, up $0.625,

