Stocks

Hogs Close with Gains, as Pork Stocks Shrink to 21-Year Low

June 25, 2025 — 07:51 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures were up 20 to 60 cents on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $110.51 on Wednesday afternoon, down 98 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 89 cents at $110.44 on June 23.

Ahead of the Thursday Hogs & Pigs report from NASS, analysts are looking for all hogs on June 1 to be down 0.4% from a year ago. Market hogs are seen down 0.4%, with hogs kept for breeding steady. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Cold Storage data from NASS showed pork stocks on May 31 at 450.983 million lbs. that was a 21 year low for the month and down 1.14% from the end of April. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Wednesday afternoon was back up 25 cents at $121.81. The ham and belly were the only primals reported higher. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 478,000 head by USDA, with the weekly total at 1.414 million head. That is down 4,000 head from last week but 5,838 head below the same week last year. 

Jul 25 Hogs  closed at $112.825, up $0.600,

Aug 25 Hogs  closed at $111.225, up $0.275

Oct 25 Hogs  closed at $95.725, up $0.250,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.