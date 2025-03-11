News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Close with Gains on Monday

March 11, 2025 — 12:58 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures closed out the Monday session with contracts up 70 to 95 cents. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $88.90 on Monday afternoon, a penny above the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 28 cents from the previous day on March 5 at $89.90.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout from Monday afternoon was 14 cents lower to $98.22 per cwt. The loin, rib, and belly were the primals reported lower. USDA estimated the Monday Federally inspected hog slaughter at 487,000 head. That is 2,000 head above last Monday and 29,835 head larger than the same week last year.

Commodity Bulletin: From crude oil to coffee, this FREE newsletter is for industry pros and rookies alike

 

Apr 25 Hogs  closed at $88.300, up $0.950,

May 25 Hogs  closed at $91.475, up $0.875

Jun 25 Hogs  closed at $98.825, up $0.725,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.