Hogs Close with Gains on Monday

Lean hog futures posted Monday gains of 70 cent to $1.47. The national average base hog price was reported at $76.96 on Monday afternoon up 96 cents from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was $84.87 on September 12, down 48 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was back up 32 cents in the Monday PM report at $94.22 per cwt. The ham was the only primal reported lower, down $3.24. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 486,000 head for Monday. That matches the previous week and 1,021 head below the same Monday last year.

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $79.925, up $1.475,

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $72.175, up $0.875

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $75.675, up $0.700,

