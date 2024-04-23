Hogs Bulls Push Higher on Tuesday

Lean hogs saw gains of $1.20 to $2.45 on Tuesday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was up $1.54 cents from the Monday afternoon print, at $91.85 on Tuesday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 4 cents at $91.31 on April 19.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value collapsed back lower it the Tuesday afternoon report, down $4.81 at $96.89. The belly was the leader to the downside, with a $23.70 drop, as the rib was down $4.11 and the ham $2.65 lower. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 486,000 head, with the week to date total at 968,000 head. That is even with last week and a 32,947 head increase from the same week last year.

May 24 Hogs closed at $98.575, up $1.875,

Jun 24 Hogs closed at $107.950, up $2.450

Jul 24 Hogs closed at $109.950, up $2.275,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.