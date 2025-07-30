Hogs Bulls Look to Correct Tuesday’s Weakness

Lean hog futures saw losses of $1.27 to $2.15 across most contracts on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was up 79 cents on Tuesday afternoon, at $112.14. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 2 cents at $110.30 on July 25.

USDA’s Tuesday PM FOB plant pork cutout value was $2.44 lower at $115.85 per cwt. The ham was the only primal reported higher, with the belly down $7.95. USDA estimated hog slaughter at 460,000 head for Tuesday, with the week to date total at 902,000 head after a revised (18,000 head lower) Monday total. That was 21,000 head below last week and down 46,256 head from the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $107.250, down $1.275,

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $88.725, down $2.150

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $80.800, down $2.100,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.