Hogs Bulls Holding onto Strength on Friday

Lean hog futures are trading with 30 to 45 cent gains in the nearbys on Friday. The national average base hog price was reported at $80.44 on Friday morning afternoon, down $2.92 on the day. The CME Lean Hog Index was $88.83 on August 21, down 38 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was up $2.86 the Friday AM report at $99.29 per cwt. The loin and rib primals were the only reported lower, with the ham leading the way to the upside, $7.56 higher. USDA estimated Thursday’s FI hog slaughter at 482,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.928 million head. That is 3,000 head above the previous week and 53,815 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs are at $80.000, up $0.375,

Dec 24 Hogs are at $70.700, up $0.425

Feb 25 Hogs is at $73.700, up $0.350,

