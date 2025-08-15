Hogs Bulls Battle Back on Friday

Lean hog futures are up $1.20 to $1.525 across the front months so far on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was down $2.25 in the Friday AM report, at $108.33. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up a nickel at $109.83 on August 12.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Friday morning was back up $5.68 at $120.86 per cwt. All primals were reported higher, with the belly leading the charge up $14.87. USDA estimated hog slaughter at 473,000 head for Thursday, taking the week to date total to 1.913 million. That was 84,000 head above last week but down 15,286 head from the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs are at $90.325, up $1.200,

Dec 25 Hogs are at $83.150, up $1.525

Feb 26 Hogs is at $85.700, up $1.475,

