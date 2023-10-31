Hogs Bounce $5 in 6 Days after Monday

Lean hogs continued their upswing on Monday, adding 45 to 87 cents to the bounce. That has Dec up by $5.17 from the low on 10/20. The National Average Base Hog price increased 66 cents on Monday afternoon to $70.73. The CME Lean Hog Index for 10/26 was 24 cents lower to $77.95.

Pork cutout futures also closed in the black with triple digit gains of as much as 1.4%. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $1.46 stronger to $87.86 on Monday afternoon. Federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 487,000 head for Monday, matching the same week last year and 1k head above last week.

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $71.175, up $0.700,

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $74.375, up $0.875

Dec 23 Pork Cutout closed at $80.200, up $1.100,

