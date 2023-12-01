Hogs Beginning December with Red Day

Lean hogs start the new month with $0.62 to $1.35 losses through Dec 1’s midday. Feb hogs rounded out the month of Nov with a $3.40 loss for the month after an incredibly wide trading range from $65.80-$77.77. The National Average Base Hog price for Thursday was $58.60, up by 54 cents. The CME Lean Hog Index for 11/28 was $71.53, down 13 cents.

The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was down 14 cents to $83.83. USDA estimated the week’s FI hog slaughter through Thursday at 1.93m head, compared to 1.956m head during the same week last year.

Dec 23 Hogs are at $68.850, up $0.075,

Feb 24 Hogs are at $70.275, down $1.200

Dec 23 Pork Cutout is at $81.750, up $1.000,

