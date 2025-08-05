Hogs Bears Look to Respond to Monday Rally

Lean hog futures settled the Monday session with contracts 82 cents to $1.10 higher. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday afternoon due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 11 cents at $110.26 on July 31.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Monday PM was back up 85 cents at $117.79 per cwt. The butt and loin primals were the only reported lower, with the ham leading the charge higher, up $5.18. USDA estimated hog slaughter at 425,000 head for Monday. That was 17,000 head below last week but up 15,789 head from the same week last year.

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $108.175, up $0.825,

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $90.900, up $0.850

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $83.450, up $1.100,

