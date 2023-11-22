Hogs Battling Weakness ahead of Turkey Day

Hogs posted losses of 97 cents to $2.72 across the board on Tuesday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was down $6.19 on Tuesday afternoon to an average price of $61.03. The CME Lean Hog Index for 11/17 was down another 57 cents to $74.52.

The Chinese sow herd was tallied at 42.1 million head at the end of October according to their ag ministry. That is a surplus compared to what is needed under current economic conditions in China, with higher sow productivity also cited as a reason for needing fewer. The ministry will coordinate efforts to reduce numbers. Prices are sharply lower than a year ago, with some quotes down 42%.

Pork cutout futures were down $1.42. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was back down 88 cents in the Tuesday afternoon report release at $85.21. The belly was the only cut reported higher (+67 cents), with all 5 other primals down anywhere from 41 cents to $2.06. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 486,000 for Tuesday, bringing the WTD total to 972,000 head. That is a 13,000 increase over last week, but down 6,000 head from the same week to date numbers last year.

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $68.175, down $2.175,

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $72.325, down $2.725

Dec 23 Pork Cutout closed at $79.850, down $1.425,

