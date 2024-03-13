Hogs Backing Off on Wednesday, but Off Lows for Midday

Lean hog futures are still trading 45 to 72 cents in the red through midday, though the April contract is 70 cents off the session low. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was delayed on Wednesday morning, but was $1.19 higher on Tuesday afternoon at $77.35. The CME Lean Hog Index dropped by 7 cents to $81.41 on 3/8.

The USDA national Pork Carcass Cutout Value was delayed on Wednesday morning, citing packer submissions, from $92.47 on Tuesday afternoon. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 491k head for a weekly running total of 946k head. That compares to 947k head last week and 972k head during the same week last year.

April 24 Hogs are at $84.600, down $0.750,

May 24 Hogs are at $91.475, down $0.725

April 24 Pork Cutout is at $92.500, up $0.300,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.