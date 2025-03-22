Hogs Back to Trading Higher at Friday’s Midday

Lean hog futures are trading with midday gains of $1.125 to $2.10 on Friday. The USDA national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $88.26 on Friday morning, down $2.14 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 21 cents from the previous day at $89.20 on March 19.
The Friday morning FOB plant pork cutout from USDA was up $2.48 at $98.34 per cwt. The belly was the only primal reported lower, with the rib primal up $6.24. USDA estimated the Thursday Federally inspected hog slaughter at 471,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.804 million head. That is down 150,000 from last week and 142,667 head below the same week last year.
Apr 25 Hogs are at $86.675, up $1.125,
May 25 Hogs are at $90.525, up $1.925
Jun 25 Hogs is at $98.350, up $2.100,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
