Hogs Back to the Black for Midday

Monday trading initially pushed hog futures lower to $1 losses, but futures are recovering into the midday prints. The board shows 5 to 37 cent gains at midday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $2.47 stronger to $76.35 on Monday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was up by another 44 cents to $81.31 on 3/5.

The USDA national Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $3.65 stronger in the Monday AM quote to $95.76. USDA reported FI hog slaughter at 1.909 million head for the week through Thursday. That is 50k head behind last week’s pace and is 5.6k head behind the same week last year.

April 24 Hogs are at $84.500, up $0.125,

May 24 Hogs are at $92.050, up $0.700

April 24 Pork Cutout is at $92.200, unch,,

