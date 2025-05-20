Hogs Back to Mixed Tuesday Action after Early Weakness

Lean hog futures are shrugging off sharper early losses, with contracts 40 cents higher to 50 cents lower at midday. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $94.51 on Tuesday morning, back down 40 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 20 cents on May 16, at $91.46.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Tuesday morning was reported at $100.56, back down 53 cents. The rib and ham primals were reported higher. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was estimated at 480,000 head by the USDA. That was down 14,000 head from the previous Monday and 901 head above the same Monday last year.

Jun 25 Hogs are at $99.650, up $0.400,

Jul 25 Hogs are at $103.125, down $0.450

Aug 25 Hogs is at $102.600, down $0.500,

