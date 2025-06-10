Hogs Back to Mixed Action on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are mixed at midday, with nearbys up 40 to 50 cents and August down 55 cents. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $105.85 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 67 cents on June 5, at $99.05.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from the Tuesday morning was back up 86 cents at $111.15. The loin and ham primals were the only reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was estimated at 480,000 head. That is up 17,000 from last week and 16,516 head larger than the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jun 25 Hogs are at $103.175, up $0.400,

Jul 25 Hogs are at $107.675, up $0.475

Aug 25 Hogs is at $109.550, down $0.550,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.