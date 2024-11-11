News & Insights

Hogs Back to Higher Trade to Close Out Monday

November 11, 2024 — 07:42 pm EST

Lean Hog futures ended the Monday session with contracts up 5 cents to $1.35. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $83.52 on Monday afternoon, a $1.85 increase from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $90.43 on November 7, back down 18 cents from the day prior. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was back lower in the Monday PM report, down 92 cents at $101.46 per cwt. The loin and picnic were both reported higher, with the belly the driver to the downside, $11.18 lower. USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 458,000 head on Monday. That is 31,000 head below the Monday last week and 15,100 head above the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs  closed at $81.775, up $1.350,

Feb 25 Hogs  closed at $85.925, up $1.100

Apr 25 Hogs  closed at $89.975, up $0.725,

