Hogs Back to Higher Thursday Trade

Lean hog futures are up 12 to 67 cents so far on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog price had a weighted average of $113.81 on Thursday morning, down 96 cents from the previous report. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 64 cents at $109.23 on July 22.

Export Sales data showed 17,003 MT of pork sold in the week ending on July 17, down from the week prior. Shipments were slightly improved, up 27,573 MT.

USDA’s Thursday morning FOB plant pork cutout value was 47 cents higher at $117.71 per cwt. All primals were reported higher. USDA estimated hog slaughter at 473,000 head for Wednesday, with the weekly total estimated at 1.396 million head. That was 1,000 head below last week and down 17,935 head from the same week last year.

Aug 25 Hogs are at $108.600, up $0.125,

Oct 25 Hogs are at $91.575, up $0.675

Dec 25 Hogs is at $83.175, up $0.600,

