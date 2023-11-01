Hogs at a Net $1.25 Gain for the Week into Wednesday

Hogs were mostly pushed lower through the Halloween market, but ended the day $1.12 off the lows to close in the black. December hogs finished the month of October with a net 57 cent loss, after having seen a very wide trading range of $8.50. The National Average Base Hog price was shown at $69.60 on Tuesday afternoon, down by $1.13. The CME Lean Hog Index for 10/27 fell another 44 cents to $77.51.

Pork cutout futures closed off their highs on Tuesday, but stayed in the black with 30 cent gains for the settle. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Tuesday was $1.38 weaker, led by a $7.89 drop in bellies and a $4.71 drop in picnics, at $86.48. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 487,000 head. After a revision to Monday the week-to-date total was put at 962k head. That is below the 969,000 from both last week and the same week last year.

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $71.725, up $0.550,

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $74.875, up $0.500

Dec 23 Pork Cutout closed at $80.200, up $0.000,

