Hog Weakness Extending to Wednesday

Lean hog futures are trading with Wednesday losses of 25 to 50 cents USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $92.41 on Wednesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 26 cents higher on May 5, at $90.13.

The Wednesday morning FOB plant pork cutout value was up 15 cents/cwt on a carcass basis, at $95.85. The loin, butt, and rib were reported higher. Federally inspected hog slaughter from USDA was estimated 485,000 head for Tuesday, with a weekly total ta 967,000 head. That was down 7,000 head from the previous week and 9,019 head above the same week last year.

May 25 Hogs are at $91.075, down $0.475,

Jun 25 Hogs are at $97.325, down $0.250

Jul 25 Hogs is at $99.050, down $0.350,

