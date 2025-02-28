Hog Weakness Continues on Friday

Lean hog futures are trading with contracts down 12 to 52 cents so far on Friday. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $90.21 on Friday morning, down 2 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 10 cents from the previous day on February 26 at $89.39.

President Trump’s 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada are still set for a March 4 start date after some back and forth this week.

Commodity Bulletin:

USDA’s reported the Friday afternoon FOB plant pork cutout value down $1.94 at $99.02 per cwt. The belly flip flop continues, back down $20.62, with the butt the only other primal reported lower. USDA reported the Thursday Federally inspected hog slaughter estimated at 489,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.958 million head. That is 28,000 head above last week and 2,100 head above the same week last year.

Apr 25 Hogs are at $84.250, down $0.125,

May 25 Hogs are at $88.600, down $0.150

Jun 25 Hogs is at $97.075, down $0.525,

